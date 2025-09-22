Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $236,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $3,095,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $951.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $867.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $957.97 and its 200 day moving average is $971.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.67.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

