Avanza Fonder AB Sells 782 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Avanza Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $222.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $194.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $223.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

