Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 8,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

