Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 8,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2025

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.