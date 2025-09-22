Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,519,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after purchasing an additional 950,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $336.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.67 and a 200-day moving average of $363.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $304.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

