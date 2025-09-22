1,002 Shares in Accenture PLC $ACN Bought by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 11,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.39.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5%

ACN opened at $240.65 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

