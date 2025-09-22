Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $426.07 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

