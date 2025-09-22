Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $291.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

