Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Unloaded Rep. David Taylor

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on September 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alphabet stock on September 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 9/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 8/7/2025.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.88. 6,645,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,687,262. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

