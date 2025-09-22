NetMind Token (NMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $4.37 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NetMind Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,863.86 or 1.00126603 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.02 or 0.00335360 BTC.

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 143,956,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,890,784 tokens. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog.

NetMind Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 143,956,808.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 0.40599588 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $4,137,895.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetMind Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetMind Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetMind Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetMind Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetMind Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.