InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Head-To-Head Survey

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of InterDigital shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of InterDigital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and InterDigital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $2.57 billion 15.04 $711.92 million $11.77 54.38 InterDigital $868.52 million 9.99 $358.61 million $14.03 23.96

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than InterDigital. InterDigital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ubiquiti pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. InterDigital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. InterDigital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ubiquiti and InterDigital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00 InterDigital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus price target of $499.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.93%. InterDigital has a consensus price target of $350.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.11%. Given InterDigital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 27.66% 166.22% 51.53% InterDigital 51.92% 53.44% 25.99%

Summary

InterDigital beats Ubiquiti on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti



Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a wireless backhaul point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Gateway Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; UniFi Wi-Fi, an enterprise Wi-Fi system; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Access, a door access system; and UniFi Talk, a plug-and-play phone system and VoIP subscription service. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; and antennas. It serves customers through a network of distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About InterDigital



InterDigital, Inc. operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming. It designs and develops a range of innovations for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company also develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G, 5G, advanced and 6G, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. In addition, it provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. Further, the company's patented technologies are used in various products that include smartphones, tablets, consumer electronics, and base stations; televisions, laptops, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, streaming devices, and connected automobiles. InterDigital, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

