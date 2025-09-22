S.A. Mason LLC Sells 975 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

