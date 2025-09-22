GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

