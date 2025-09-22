FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.54.

NYSE FDX traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.51. 532,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,474. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

