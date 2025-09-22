The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Position Reduced by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

