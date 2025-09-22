FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $254.00 at Wolfe Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.54.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $227.39. The company had a trading volume of 234,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,132. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

