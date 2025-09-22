BetterWealth LLC Purchases 21,166 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

BetterWealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $32,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $78.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

