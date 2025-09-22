AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 360 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $186.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

