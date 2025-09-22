Reviewing Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) & SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and SUNation Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $404.39 million 2.03 -$226.14 million ($4.99) -3.82 SUNation Energy $56.86 million 0.08 -$15.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

SUNation Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hallador Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hallador Energy and SUNation Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 2 2 2 3.00 SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hallador Energy currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -46.61% 11.58% 4.43% SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14%

Volatility & Risk

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.14, indicating that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats SUNation Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

