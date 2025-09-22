38,640 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 342.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% in the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,250. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $124.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.