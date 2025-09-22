Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paychex stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $149.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

