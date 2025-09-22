iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.86 and last traded at $101.70, with a volume of 124365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.86.
iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
