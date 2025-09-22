iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

