Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,199 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,917 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,998 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

