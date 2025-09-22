Moonriver (MOVR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.73 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00004772 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $54.00 million and $2.73 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 12,106,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,019,611 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot."

