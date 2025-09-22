iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 73151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

