Capital CS Group LLC Has $272,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Capital CS Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,583 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,917 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,232,000 after buying an additional 2,131,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,037.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,260,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 1,244,998 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.40 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

