abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 192432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.