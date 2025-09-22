Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.69 and last traded at $59.96, with a volume of 9692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $550.43 million, a PE ratio of -968.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 381.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 645.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

