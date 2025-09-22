ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 1131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.40.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

