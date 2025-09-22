SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.48 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 382379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.10.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

