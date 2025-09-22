Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $74.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

