Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $179.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

