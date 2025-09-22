JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Stock Position Lifted by Cobblestone Asset Management LLC

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 569.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 14.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $27,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,793,000 after buying an additional 2,598,084 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,655,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,430 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,323,000 after purchasing an additional 229,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of JPST opened at $50.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.