iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Position Lessened by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174,286 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $41,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.