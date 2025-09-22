OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $235.44 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $244.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,413.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

