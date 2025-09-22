Yum China $YUMC Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for 1.5% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,985,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,244,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 6,304.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

