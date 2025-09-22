Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cummins by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Cummins by 19.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.29.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total transaction of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. The trade was a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $423.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

