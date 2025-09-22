Yala (YU) Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Yala (YU) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Yala has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Yala token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges. Yala has a total market capitalization of $15.72 million and $13.56 thousand worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,522.91 or 0.99677448 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,348.09 or 0.98636740 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.75 or 0.00335511 BTC.

About Yala

Yala’s genesis date was May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 151,965,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. The official website for Yala is yala.org.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 151,960,506.22352364. The last known price of Yala is 0.98696547 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,952.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

