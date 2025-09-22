Dohrnii Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.84 Million (DHN)

Dohrnii (DHN) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Dohrnii has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dohrnii token can currently be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00003895 BTC on major exchanges. Dohrnii has a total market capitalization of $75.84 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Dohrnii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dohrnii alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,522.91 or 0.99677448 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,348.09 or 0.98636740 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.75 or 0.00335511 BTC.

Dohrnii Token Profile

Dohrnii was first traded on May 12th, 2022. Dohrnii’s total supply is 372,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,250,468 tokens. The official message board for Dohrnii is dohrnii.medium.com. Dohrnii’s official website is dohrnii.io. Dohrnii’s official Twitter account is @dohrnii_io.

Dohrnii Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dohrnii (DHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dohrnii has a current supply of 372,000,000 with 17,075,042 in circulation. The last known price of Dohrnii is 5.74073626 USD and is up 36.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5,407,416.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dohrnii.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dohrnii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dohrnii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dohrnii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dohrnii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dohrnii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.