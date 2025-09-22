Strategic Planning Group LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.5%

PSX stock opened at $129.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

