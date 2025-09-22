Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,396 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 4.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

