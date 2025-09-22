ABLE Financial Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of ABLE Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,346,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,335 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,653,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,006,000 after buying an additional 134,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,362,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,328,000 after buying an additional 3,151,863 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,697,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $102.78 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $110.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

