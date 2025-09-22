Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $7.08 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $438.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.43. The firm has a market cap of $157.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

