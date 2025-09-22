ABLE Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Enersys $ENS

ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enersys by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,320,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enersys by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 202,727 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Enersys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 483,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Enersys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 416,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the 1st quarter worth $29,695,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Enersys Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $109.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.02 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

