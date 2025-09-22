Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.15 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 20,774,981,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,629,959,054 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is swe.at. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

