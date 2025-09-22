Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF $LFEQ

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 20.94% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Price Performance

Shares of LFEQ stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long\u002FFlatTrend ETF (LFEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses technical signals to determine an allocation between the S&P 500 and US Treasury bills. The fund may use ETFs for equity exposure. LFEQ was launched on Oct 4, 2017 and is managed by VanEck.

