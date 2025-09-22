Buska Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Buska Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

FNCL opened at $76.98 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

