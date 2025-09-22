SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) One Day Volume Hits $673.48 Thousand

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One SolvBTC token can currently be bought for $112,522.91 or 0.99677448 BTC on major exchanges. SolvBTC has a total market cap of $2.36 trillion and approximately $673.48 thousand worth of SolvBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolvBTC has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SolvBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,348.09 or 0.98636740 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.75 or 0.00335511 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SolvBTC Token Profile

SolvBTC’s genesis date was April 30th, 2021. SolvBTC’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. SolvBTC’s official Twitter account is @solvprotocol. SolvBTC’s official website is solv.finance.

SolvBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SolvBTC (SolvBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SolvBTC has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,001.90825465 in circulation. The last known price of SolvBTC is 114,418.22573906 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $322,672.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solv.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolvBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolvBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolvBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolvBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolvBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.