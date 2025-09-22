iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Position Lifted by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 8.8% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $58,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV opened at $99.14 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

