Northland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

